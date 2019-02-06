Kerala HC imposes Rs 25,000 cost on Thomas Chandy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 each on former minister Thomas Chandy and six others for withdrawing petitions challenging the FIR registered by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against him and his family members in connection with the illegal filling of paddy fields for constructing a road to his resort in Alappuzha.

Along with Chandy, the court imposed cost to Dr Toby Chandy, Betty Chandy, Mary Chandy, John Mathew, Joseph Mathew, executive engineer and Biji K John, director, Water World Tourism Co. The court observed the petitioners had misused the valuable time of the court. The petitioners sought permission to withdraw the case after completing arguments of them and the VACB.

The court directed to pay the amount to the District Legal Service Authority within 10 days. If the amount was not paid within time, the legal authority should forward the order to Ernakulam District Collector and he should take steps to recover the amount under the Kerala Revenue Recovery Act.