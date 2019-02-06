Home States Kerala

K M Mani questions KIIFB CEO joining Muthoot Group as director

Mani also said the KSFE cannot take money directly from NRIs and questioned as to how the ‘Pravasi Chitty’ funds would be collected.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Former Finance Minister and senior leader K M Mani has said the Chief Executive Officer of KIIFB has joined the Muthoot Group as director and asked as to why this has happened. He was participating in the discussion on the state budget in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Mani also said the KSFE cannot take money directly from NRIs and questioned as to how the ‘Pravasi Chitty’ funds would be collected. The senior leader said the government had not done good by scuttling the Karunya benevolent scheme which had benefited lakhs of poor people across the state. Mani, who had piloted the Karunya scheme, said under the scheme any person admitted in hospital with major ailments could get up to Rs 2 lakh.

He said the new scheme linked with insurance companies was not practical and added this would lead to difficulties in getting health care for the poor and needy. Mani said the government had to face two tragedies after it came to power - NIPAH and the floods. He said the floods were manmade and the Centre for Water Management had come out with the report the opening of shutters had resulted in the floods.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K M Mani Muthoot Group KIIFB CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp