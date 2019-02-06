K M Mani questions KIIFB CEO joining Muthoot Group as director

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Finance Minister and senior leader K M Mani has said the Chief Executive Officer of KIIFB has joined the Muthoot Group as director and asked as to why this has happened. He was participating in the discussion on the state budget in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Mani also said the KSFE cannot take money directly from NRIs and questioned as to how the ‘Pravasi Chitty’ funds would be collected. The senior leader said the government had not done good by scuttling the Karunya benevolent scheme which had benefited lakhs of poor people across the state. Mani, who had piloted the Karunya scheme, said under the scheme any person admitted in hospital with major ailments could get up to Rs 2 lakh.

He said the new scheme linked with insurance companies was not practical and added this would lead to difficulties in getting health care for the poor and needy. Mani said the government had to face two tragedies after it came to power - NIPAH and the floods. He said the floods were manmade and the Centre for Water Management had come out with the report the opening of shutters had resulted in the floods.