Kodiyeri has no moral right to criticise NSS: Sukumaran Nair

Published: 06th February 2019 03:11 AM

G Sukumaran Nair

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair (YouTube screen grab)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Continuing the war of words between the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the CPM state leadership over the Sabarimala issue, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Tuesday said the organisation did not intend to threaten or wage a shadow war against anybody. Nair was responding to CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s remarks against the NSS the other day.

Nair said the NSS never intervened in the internal affairs of any political party, including the CPM. 
“The organisation has taken a cordial approach towards the present government since the beginning. 
“We didn’t intervene or make bargaining in any issues with the government” he said.

“However, the NSS has always taken a strong and unwavering stance in the Sabarimala issue, which is to protect the customs and traditions prevailing in the shrine. This is why the NSS impleaded the women’s entry case in the Supreme Court and filed a review petition, when the court pronounced a judgment against devotees,” he said. 

War of words continues 
NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair also told Kodiyeri to better understand his followers have no moral right to criticise the NSS’ stand in this regard and advice or teach politics to the NSS.

Nair Service Society Sabarimala Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

