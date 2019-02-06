Kollam Thulasi surrenders before police, let on bail

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Actor Kollam Thulasi who made a vitriolic speech during a BJP rally against women’s entry in Sabarimala last year surrendered before the police in Chavara on Tuesday. His bail plea was earlier rejected by the High Court and the district sessions court. He appeared before Inspector S Chandradas who is investigating the case.

He was later let on bail by the Munsif Court in Chavara. During the controversial speech on October 12, Thulasi had said women who enter Sabarimala should be ripped apart and one half of the body should be sent to four Supreme Court judges who had ruled in favour of women’s entry in Sabarimala and the other half to the Chief Minister’s office.

The court had taken a serious view of the crime committed by the accused. The court said speech made by the accused was prima facie criminal. The police in Chavara registered a case against the actor for his criminal and derogatory comments, based on the complaint by Block Committee secretary of DYFI C Ratheesh. The Kerala State Women’s Commission took suo motu case against the actor.