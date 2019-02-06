Kunhalikutty, ET Mohammed Basheer likely to continue as IUML candidates

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League is likely to field its sitting candidates - party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer - from the Ponnani and Malappuram seats respectively, according to sources in the party.

While the Muslim League was contemplating a third seat, there were saner voices in the party not to upset the present position.

The recent meeting of KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran with Muslim League supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal before the commencement of his ‘Jana Mahayatra’ also resulted in the League not claiming a third seat.

Kunhalikutty was not keen to contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and there were discussions in the party to shift Basheer to Malappuram and bring in P K Firos, state general secretary of the Youth League, to contest from Ponnani. The changing political situations in the Hindi heartland and the possibilities of a government other than NDA coming to power have resulted in the League shelving the earlier idea of Kunhalikutty not contesting and instead to continue with the present position.

Ramachandran, while speaking to Express, said, “I had a detailed meeting with the Muslim League supremo and I went to seek his blessings before the commencement of my yatra. We have discussed politics, details of which I can’t reveal now.”

With the image of K T Jaleel taking a dip following the allegations raised by Firos on the appointment of his close relative K T Adeeb as the managing director of Minority Finance Development Corporation, the CPM and the Left Front have gone back on the earlier move to bring in Jaleel as a surprise candidate for the Ponnani seat.