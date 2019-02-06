Muslim Youth League uses CPM MLA’s letter to corner ruling party

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim Youth League (MYL) on Tuesday came up with fresh ammunition to attack the CPM in connection with irregularities in the appointment to a top post in Information Kerala Mission under Local Self Government (LSG) Department, which was earlier handled by higher education minister K T Jaleel.

MYL state general secretary P K Firos released to the media a letter, purportedly written by CPM MLA James Mathew, on December 5, 2018. The letter was addressed to the present LSG Minister A C Moideen, pointing out irregularities in various appointments, including to the post of Deputy Director in Information Kerala Mission. “Even after two months, the government is yet to give any response to the ruling party MLA’s letter,” said Firos.

On January 24, Firos had convened a press conference in which he alleged that Neelakandan D S - nephew of CPM leader and former MLA Koliyakode Krishnan Nair and son of CPI state executive member Damodaran Nair - was appointed Deputy Director (Technical) in Information Kerala Mission on July 24, 2017 at the behest of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

He had also alleged that the appointment was done without the concurrence of the Finance Department.

On Tuesday, Firos quoted Mathew’s letter in which the CPM MLA also pointed out the same irregularities in the appointment. The CPM MLA had pointed out two major anomalies - appointing Neelakandan for a monthly salary of `1 lakh with 10 per cent annual increment for a period of five years and creation of the post even before obtaining government approval for it.

“When Youth League raised the charge of the illegal appointment in IKM and Kodiyeri’s involvement in it, the CPM secretary kept mum. Now that his own party’s MLA has said the appointment was illegal, Kodiyeri should come clean on the matter,” said Firos. He also demanded an answer from LSG Minister A C Moideen on why no action was taken after receiving the MLA’s letter.

Firos said the UDF will move an adjournment motion in the Assembly soon on the illegal appointments carried out in IKM especially in the wake of the ruling party MLA himself saying that over a dozen appointments were made in the organisation without the approval of the Finance Department.