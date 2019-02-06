Neurologist helps rail commuters keep their cool by developing app

K C Arun By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Think of an app developer and the image that comes to mind could be of a guy who remains somewhat aloof from this mundane world, spends nights on his laptop and gets on to various online platforms to make the difference. And when neurologist Dr Mohan Noone comes across and introduces himself as a successful app developer, you realise you have been proved wrong.

The 42-year-old has developed many a mobile app since 2010 and one of them, Indian Railway Train Status, has more than one crore downloads on Google Playstore alone, showing railway commuters across India the way.

Now he focuses on creating more of them for the health care sector. Mohan was drawn into coding while he was in Class VIII. “My computer teachers taught me the basic coding and I started learning it myself after my schooldays,” he said.

Delayed train journeys prompt him to develop app

Though Dr Mohan Noone made it to the ranklists to pursue both engineering and medicine, he chose the latter as his parents were doctors. And it was during his time at the Kozhikode Medical College and later that he learned languages like Java and Python.

Indian Railway Train Status was his first app.

“The delayed train journeys had prompted me to develop the app, which was the first one in the railway sector,” he said. It was taken up as a case study by Google Admob.“The app has only a relatively less 3-MB size, making users prefer it. The user interface is very good. While it takes one to make three-four steps to get desired information on other apps, this one gives most of them in one step,” said cloud server administrator Bajpan Ghosh.