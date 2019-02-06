No equivalency certificate? No problem

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The requirement of equivalency or recognition certificates for securing admission for higher studies in the state will be a thing of the past. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, in response to V T Balram MLA’s question in the Assembly, said all universities in the state have been advised to accept the course certificate submitted by students while seeking admission for higher studies, irrespective of their university, without asking for equivalency certificates.

Setting in motion steps for the reform, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has said there is no need for such documents during higher education admissions. KSHEC took the decision after it was pointed out different universities’ graduation certificate was not enough to get a PG (postgraduate) admission in Kerala University and vice-versa.