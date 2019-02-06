Home States Kerala

LDF-backed Renaissance Protection Samithi gets bigger

The move assumes significance as the RPS, which was formed in connection with the women’s wall, had come under the attack of Opposition parties and various quarters for being communal.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha (LS) elections, the state government has expanded the LDF-backed Renaissance Protection Samithi (RPS) by including more social organisations from Muslim and Christian communities to capitalise on the goodwill the RPS generated in connection with the formation of the women’s wall. The move assumes significance as the RPS, which was formed in connection with the women’s wall, had come under the attack of Opposition parties and various quarters for being communal owing to its composition.

The first meeting of the expanded RPS chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to form committees in every district between February 12 and 16 and hold elaborate public meetings between March 10 and 15. 

District committees

The Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kasargod and Palakkad district committees will be formed on February 12, while Kollam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Kannur district committees will be formed on February 13. 

The Pathanamthitta, Malappuram and Kozhikode committees will be formed on February 14; the Kottayam and Wayanad committees will be formed on February 15 and the Alappuzha district committee will be formed on February 16.

Dist-level public meets

Public meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad will be held on March 10; Alappuzha and Malappuram on March 11; Kollam, Idukki and Wayanad on March 12; Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kannur on March 13; Kottayam and Kasargod on March 14; Ernakulam and Kozhikode on March 15. Grand public meetings will be held at 4 pm in every district. 

Public participation sought

Stressing on making the public meetings a grand success by ensuring participation of people from all walks of life, Pinarayi said a cross-sectional view of the Kerala’s secular credential has to be seen in the proposed meetings. “The public meeting should also serve a message the unity and fraternity of people cannot be broken in the state,” he said. 

“There have been concerted efforts to create fissures in public unity by segregating them into different segments. The renaissance movement played a vital role in social change  and everybody contributed to it. We should move ahead with the conviction we won’t allow anyone to break the brotherhood,” he said. SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan, the RPS chairman, presided over the meeting. Punnala Sreekumar, the general secretary of Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS) and RPS convenor, presented the report. 

Participants of Tuesday’s meeting

Gabriel Mar Gregorios, Bishop A Dharmaraj Rasalam, Fr Eugene Perera, Kadakkal Abdul Azeez Moulavi, Adv C K Vidyasagar, Adv K Santhakumari, Shaji George, Fazal Gafoor, P Ramabhadran, Thodiyoor Muhammed Kunju Moulavi, Hussain Madavoor, O Abdurahman, T P Kunjumon, P R Devadas,  Kunji Muhammed Parappur,  I P AbdulSalam, M Ahammedkutty Madani, Adv K P Muhammed, P Abdul Hakkim Faisy, P K Sajeev, C P Suguthan and A Nazeer.

