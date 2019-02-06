Reservation for research scholars from backward communities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to give reservation to research scholars from backward communities, including those from SC/ST categories, for pursuing doctorate programmes in different universities in the state. The order in this regard has been issued, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told the House on Tuesday.

The Minister said the government has issued an order to provide reservation to the backward classes in the research fields - MPhil and PhD. The statement was made by while responding to the question raised by K V Vijayadas MLA. Though there was reservation for students pursuing under graduation courses in the state, so far there was no reservation allocated for research scholars.