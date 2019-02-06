Home States Kerala

Reservation for research scholars from backward communities

Published: 06th February 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

MG University

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government has decided to give reservation to research scholars from backward communities, including those from SC/ST categories, for pursuing doctorate programmes in different universities in the state. The order in this regard has been issued, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told the House on Tuesday.

The Minister said the government has issued an order to provide reservation to the backward classes in the research fields - MPhil and PhD. The statement was made by while responding to the question raised by K V Vijayadas MLA. Though there was reservation for students pursuing under graduation courses in the state, so far there was no reservation allocated for research scholars.  

