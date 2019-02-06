Home States Kerala

Sexual abuse case: O M George surrenders before police

O M George, a local Congress leader from Wayanad, booked for sexually abusing a minor tribal girl, surrendered before police on Tuesday.

Published: 06th February 2019

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: O M George, a local Congress leader from Wayanad, booked for sexually abusing a minor tribal girl, surrendered before police on Tuesday. He was absconding for over a week after the police registered a case against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a minor girl. He surrendered before Special Mobile Squad DySP K P Kuberan Namboothiri on Tuesday morning. Later, the local court remanded him to judicial custody till February 19. 

The DySP, who is investigating the case, said he will move an application before the court seeking police custody of the accused for further investigation. In her statement to the police, the 17-year-old girl said the accused raped her on multiple occasions since February, 2018. She also said he blackmailed and threatened her with dire consequences if she divulged the details to anyone. 

