‘Kerala poised for big leap in sports’

Published: 06th February 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is poised for major strides in sports on the strength of a host of projects initiated since the LDF Government came to power, said E P Jayarajan, Minister for Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs. Speaking after launching the construction work of Thomas Sebastian Indoor Stadium Complex at Edava near Varkala on Tuesday, he said a set of infrastructure projects, totalling over Rs 700 crore, have been set in motion during this period. The government has also drawn up schemes to support sports personalities and ensure their welfare, Jayarajan said.

Conceived as the district stadium complex, the facility has been planned as part of the government’s policy of developing sports infrastructure across the state, giving a thrust to sporting aspirations at the grassroots. The indoor stadium, proposed in the 2016-17 budget, is coming up at an area of 6.35 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 34.25 crore. It will be a two-storeyed modern indoor stadium with 2,400-metre playing area, a sevens football ground and other allied features to host major sporting events.

With the completion of the indoor stadium complex within one-and-a-half years, there will be ample facilities for holding basketball, volleyball, badminton, football and swimming competitions, besides providing training.

V Joy MLA presided over the function held at Edava stadium ground. Sanjayan Kumar, director of Sports and Youth Affairs, welcomed the gathering. Bindu Haris, chairperson Varkala Municipality, M K Yusuf, president, Varkala block panchayat, and V Ranjith, district panchayat standing committee member, were among those present. Harshad Sabu, vice-president, Edava panchayat, proposed the vote of thanks. 

