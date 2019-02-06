Uniform academic calendar for universities from this academic year: Minister K T Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development, the state government is all set to introduce a uniform academic calendar in the state from the coming academic year. The universities in the state have been given clear instructions to declare the results of degree examinations by April 30 and postgraduate examinations before May 30.

Universities in the state have been directed to form such a calendar for the timely conduct of degree and postgraduate admissions, examinations, and publication of the results as part of streamlining the higher education sector, said Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel in the Assembly on Tuesday.

At present, different universities conduct and publish examinations and results at different times, thereby causing a delay for the students in applying for higher studies. Based on which the Higher Education Council has advised all universities to implement a uniform calendar.

The Department of Higher Education is implementing Community Skill Parks (CSP) programme under its Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) to overcome the problem of placement and equip students with job-oriented courses to face the challenges.

Training

ASAP will help students pass interviews. It offers ‘up-skilling’ programmes for existing work force.