Home States Kerala

Uniform academic calendar for universities from this academic year: Minister K T Jaleel

 In a major development, the state government is all set to introduce a uniform academic calendar in the state from the coming academic year.

Published: 06th February 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major development, the state government is all set to introduce a uniform academic calendar in the state from the coming academic year. The universities in the state have been given clear instructions to declare the results of degree examinations by April 30 and postgraduate examinations before May 30. 

Universities in the state have been directed to form such a calendar for the timely conduct of degree and postgraduate admissions, examinations, and publication of the results as part of streamlining the higher education sector, said Minister for Higher Education K T Jaleel in the Assembly on Tuesday. 

At present, different universities conduct and publish examinations and results at different times, thereby causing a delay for the students in applying for higher studies. Based on which the Higher Education Council has advised all universities to implement a uniform calendar. 

The Department of Higher Education is implementing Community Skill Parks (CSP) programme under its Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) to overcome the problem of placement and equip students with job-oriented courses to face the challenges.  

Training 
ASAP will help students pass interviews. It offers ‘up-skilling’ programmes for existing work force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uniform academic calendar KT Jaleel Kerala Universities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp