Woman’s plaint: Court summons G Sudhakaran

ALAPPUZHA: The Ambalappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday issued summons to Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran to appear before it on March 29 following a woman’s petition. The court issued the order following a complaint filed by Usha Sali, a native of Purakkad panchayat. She was a former CPM branch secretary and a former member of the minister’s personal staff.

The complainant said G Sudhakaran, the-then Ambalappuzha MLA, humiliated her in front of the public while inaugurating the work of Kottaravalavu Krishnanchira -Lakshmithoppu road at Thottapally on February 28, 2016.

“I was the branch secretary of the party. Though I was undergoing treatment following sunburn, I reached the venue of the function at 9 am. During his inaugural speech, Sudhakaran deliberately insulted me and tarnished the image of my family in front of the public,’’ the complaint said.

Usha Sali was a former member of Sudhakaran’s personal staff when he was the Co-operation Minister. She had lodged a complaint with the Ambalappuzha police against Sudhakaran on March 12, 2016, demanding action against him. According to Usha, it was difference of opinion on political issues that led to the insult.