Home States Kerala

Woman’s plaint: Court summons G Sudhakaran

The Ambalappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday  issued summons to  Public Works  Minister G Sudhakaran to appear before it on March 29 following a woman’s petition. 

Published: 06th February 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

PWD Minister G Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The Ambalappuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday issued summons to  Public Works  Minister G Sudhakaran to appear before it on March 29 following a woman’s petition. The court issued the order following a complaint filed by Usha Sali, a native of Purakkad panchayat. She was a former CPM branch secretary and a former member of the minister’s personal staff. 

The complainant said G Sudhakaran,  the-then Ambalappuzha MLA,  humiliated her in front of the public while inaugurating the work of Kottaravalavu Krishnanchira -Lakshmithoppu road at Thottapally on February 28, 2016. 

“I was the branch secretary of the party. Though I was undergoing treatment following sunburn, I reached the venue of the function at 9 am.  During his inaugural speech, Sudhakaran deliberately insulted me and tarnished the image of  my family in front of the public,’’ the complaint said.

Usha Sali was a former member of Sudhakaran’s personal staff when he was the Co-operation Minister.  She had lodged a complaint with the Ambalappuzha police against  Sudhakaran on March 12, 2016, demanding action against him. According to Usha, it was difference of opinion on political issues that led to the insult.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambalappuzha G Sudhakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp