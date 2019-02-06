Women entry in Sabarimala: SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking review of its 2018 verdict

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday reserved verdict on a batch of petitions seeking review of its September 28, 2018 judgement that allowed women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard submissions on behalf of parties including the Kerala government, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), Nair Service Society and others and said that it would pronounce its order as to whether to review the judgment or not.

The apex court was seized of as many as 64 petitions including review plea.

Kerala government, TDB and two women who had entered the shrine opposed the review petitions, including those filed by Nair Service Society.