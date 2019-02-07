Kerala Assembly to go paperless in 18 months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If everything goes as per plan, the Assembly will become completely digital and the target will be achieved in one-and-a-half years, Speaker Sreeramakrishnan informed the House on Wednesday. He said the preliminary works have been started to convert the proceedings into digital format.

“A detailed project report has been sent to the Centre for approval. As part of it, we need to complete the conversion of all the paperwork into paperless. However, we need the cooperation from all legislators,” Sreeramakrishnan said. Apart from saving on costs and paper, going paperless in the Assembly is responsive, transparent, productive and more accountable to the public.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has constituted hi-power committees to attract major IT giants into the state. “Our government has succeeded in attracting major IT giants including Nissan, Tetranet, H and R block to the state.

Efforts are on to attract more companies. We are also developing state-of-the-art research centres at Tehcnocity. Two data centres will start functioning in the state soon so that every household in the state gets high-speed internet connectivity. The uninterrupted internet connectivity will be set up as part of making Kerala a complete digital state,” Pinarayi said.