Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly to go paperless in 18 months

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has constituted hi-power committees to attract major IT giants into the state.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan (Facebook/ P Sreeramakrishnan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  If everything goes as per plan, the Assembly will become completely digital and the target will be achieved in one-and-a-half years, Speaker Sreeramakrishnan informed the House on Wednesday. He said the preliminary works have been started to convert the proceedings into digital format. 

“A detailed project report has been sent to the Centre for approval. As part of it, we need to complete the conversion of all the paperwork into paperless. However, we need the cooperation from all legislators,” Sreeramakrishnan said. Apart from saving on costs and paper, going paperless in the Assembly is responsive, transparent, productive and more accountable to the public. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has constituted hi-power committees to attract major IT giants into the state. “Our government has succeeded in attracting major IT giants including Nissan, Tetranet, H and R block to the state.

Efforts are on to attract more companies. We are also developing state-of-the-art research centres at Tehcnocity. Two data centres will start functioning in the state soon so that every household in the state gets high-speed internet connectivity. The uninterrupted internet connectivity will be set up as part of making Kerala a complete digital state,” Pinarayi said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreeramakrishnan Kerala Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp