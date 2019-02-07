Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy seeks CM’s intervention for boy’s education

Chandy flayed the government inaction on the issue, despite the green light given to Azeem by the High Court and the State Human Rights’ Commission, terming it deplorable.

Published: 07th February 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to do the needful,  for upgrading the Velimanna Government UPS to a high school for facilitating the education of a 12-year-old physically challenged boy.  

Mohammed Asim, who doesn’t have hands, has already lost a year trying to convince authorities of the need to upgrade the LPS, according to Chandy, who said Azeem and the people have made a request in this regard.  He called upon the CM to consider Azeem’s case humanely.

Chandy flayed the government inaction on the issue, despite the green light given to Azeem by the High Court and the State Human Rights’ Commission, terming it deplorable. He said Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi -  whom Azeem had meet at the residence of, the late, M I Shanavaz MP- moved by the plight of the boy, who scribbles and paints with his foot, directed Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and himself to pursue the matter.

