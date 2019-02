By Express News Service

KOCHI: Members of the North Indian Charitable Trust (NICT) on Wednesday accorded a grand reception to the Maha Kumbh Mela float organised by The New Indian Express in association with the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department at the NICT office at Kathrikadavu.

NICT president K D Kejriwal, secretary Y K Gupta and trustees N L Mittal and D N Singhal offered aarti to the float and expressed hope it will help in creating awareness on Kumbh Mela among people of Kerala.