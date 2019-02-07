Government gift to help 21-year-old chase his Paralympic dream

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has gifted artificial limbs to a 21-year-old man who wishes to participate in the Paralympics. Ananthu, son of Rajan and Sindhu residing in the capital district, was given prosthetic limbs costing Rs 4.76 lakh through the government’s We Care project.

Health Minister K K Shailaja visited the youth at his house at Kudappanakunnu on Wednesday and gifted the prosthesis. Ananthu lost his legs in a vehicle accident in 2016. The limbs he used could not be used for sports. Social Security Mission executive director Dr Mohammed Asheel accompanied the minister during the visit.

“The mission has given assistance to several persons. It is for the first time we are providing a prosthesis,” an official statement said. A joyful Ananthu told the mission officials the gift would help him chase his sports dreams.