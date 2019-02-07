Home States Kerala

Kerala government insulted believers in Supreme Court: Oommen Chandy

Chandy said the TDB and the government are trying to implement the agenda of non-believers and  that the state government is doing several things under the cover of the Supreme Court order.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday said  the state government has insulted the believers and their emotions in the Supreme Court for which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will have to pay a heavy price.He said the Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) somersault on  women’s entry has shocked everyone while asking the TDB to clarify the reasons for filing an affidavit in the apex court. According to Chandy, the TDB did exactly what the Chief Minister and the LDF Government desired, with even the SC flagging the TDB’s U-turn.

 Chandy said the TDB and the government are trying to implement the agenda of non-believers and  that the state government is doing several things under the cover of the Supreme Court order.  The SC order did not state atheists/ non-believers should be taken to the hill shrine under the cover of darkness. The Chief Minister, who vowed the government’s intention to implement any order pronounced by the apex court, is misusing the government machinery to get the verdict he wanted, the Congress leader said.

According to him, this will lead to more tensions and under the Left regime believers and their beliefs are being scoffed at  The verdict has hurt the sentiments of a majority of people.Chandy said the LDF Government has altered the affidavit given in the Supreme Court by the previous  UDF Government without consulting the  people concerned. 

