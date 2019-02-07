Government mulls training college teachers for outcome-based teaching

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is planning to impart training to thousands of assistant professors in Outcome-based Teaching this year, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said on Wednesday. He was inaugurating the Kerala State Higher Education Council’s Faculty Training Centre and the training for the first batch here.

“We are launching Outcome-Based Education as the state’s policy of quality assurance in higher education. In this system, the universities can decide the outcomes of the courses first, then prepare the course content to achieve them, and teach in order to help students attain them. The system also allows setting question papers to know whether the students have attained the outcomes,” Jaleel said.

Outcome-Based Education is an integrated teaching/learning system with clearly defined, pre-determined learning outcomes. Learning outcomes are what the educated can perform as a result of education. Outcome-Based Education (OBE) is extremely relevant to our system that lacks clarity of purpose, goals, and hence quality.

As an essential prerequisite, the Council has been providing chairpersons of University Boards of studies necessary training in outcome writing. Only the Calicut University board of studies is yet to be given the training. According to council members, the training at Calicut University would be given next week.