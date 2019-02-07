Kanaka Durga’s husband and mother-in-law shift to another house

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The husband and mother-in-law of Kanaka Durga moved out of their house at Angadippuram late on Tuesday after the Pulamanthol Gram Nyayalay allowed Kanaka Durga to enter the house. Krishnanunni and Sumathiyamma shifted to a rented house nearby with Kanaka Durga’s two children after allegedly facing threats.

“They didn’t want to stay with her. They were not feeling safe with her,” said Kanaka Durga’s brother Bharat Bhooshan, who had spoken against her after she entered the Sabarimala hill shrine with another woman Bindu. He alleged a group of activists seemingly affiliated to a political party had accompanied Kanaka Durga to the house after she was discharged from the Kozhikode Medical College. She had been treated at the hospital after she was attacked by Sumathiyamma.

“The group threatened to kill Sumathiyamma and also said they would get Krishnanunni removed from his job,” he said. The village court had issued the residence order the other day and banned Krishnanunni and Sumathiyamma from preventing Kanaka Durga from entering the house at Angadippuram.

The court issued the order on a petition by Kanaka Durga after she was denied entry to the house post her return from Sabarimala on January 15.

Bhooshan had also forbid Kanaka Durga from entering their house at Areekode until she apologised to Ayyappa devotees and the Hindu community. Meanwhile, her family has decided to challenge the village court’s verdict.