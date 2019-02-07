Kerala still lags in employability  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Whenever a student from Kerala is pitted against those from other parts of the country, he or she fails to make an impression and come out successful even though they might have performed better academically. There is something that gets them pushed down the list of desirable candidates charted by the multinational companies.

According to V Venugopal, president, Cochin Chamber of Commerce, the reason is they lack the skills to clear the selection interviews. “The MBAs, MCAs, engineers and pass outs from other courses don’t know how to win over a recruiter. They are not aggressive,” he said. According to the India Skills Report 2018, more than 12 million youth between 15 and 29 years of age are expected to enter India’s workforce every year for the next two decades.

“The government’s recent skill gap analysis concludes in 2022, approximately 109 million more skilled workers would be needed in 24 key sectors of the economy. This skill assessment clearly indicates the scarcity of skilled workforce in India who can take the jobs,” said the report.

This clearly highlights the great void, said Venugopal. “The scenario today is people are not doing what they have been trained for. Engineers today have taken up jobs as bankers, Uber drivers or even low paying works. This is because along with their academics they haven’t been trained in honing the skills that make them employable,” he said.

The top 10 states which have made it to the employability list 2018 are Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Kerala, MP and Punjab made it to the list in 2018.