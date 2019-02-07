Home States Kerala

LDF government neglected flood-hit farmers in Idukki: Jose K Mani

However, the government, which announced assistance for those who lost their land and agriculture, has done nothing in this regard even after six months.

Jose K Mani (File Photo)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Kerala Congress (M) vice-chairman Jose K Mani MP alleged the LDF Government’s annual budget has callously disregarded Idukki district, which was devastated by the mid-August flood. He was speaking at the reception accorded to his Kerala Yatra in various centres in Idukki on Wednesday.“Farmers in Idukki district bore the brunt of the floods.

However, the government, which announced assistance for those who lost their land and agriculture, has done nothing in this regard even after six months. While numerous houses were fully and partially damaged, the government failed miserably in reconstructing a single house,” Jose said.

The MP said the annual budget also disappointed the farmers who expected any announcement to protect the long-term crops in the district. “The Finance Minister was even reluctant to mention Idukki district in the special Assembly session, which was convened post floods. He continued this neglect in the budget as well,” Jose said. The Kerala Yatra, which was launched in Kasargod on January 24 with a slogan of ‘protection for farmers, secular India, and constructing a new Kerala’, commenced its two-day campaigning in the district at Irumbupalam in Adimali on Wednesday. 

Roshy Augustine MLA and DCC president Ebrahimkutty Kallar inaugurated the reception meetings held in Adimali and Nedumkandam respectively.The rally will resume its journey from Cheruthoni on Thursday and will conclude its leg in the district at Thodupuzha, where KC (M) working chairman P J Joseph will inaugurate the public meeting.

The rally will enter Kottayam, which is the stronghold of the party, on Thursday.  The rally will be accorded a grand reception on its entry at Kallepalam Junction near Mundakkayam at 9.30 am, which will be followed by a public meeting at Mundakkayam private bus stand. UDF convener Benny Behanan will inaugurate the meeting here. Later, it will be accorded receptions at Ponkunnam, Ayarkkunnam, Kottayam, Ettumanoor, Kaduthurthi and Vaikom during its two-day campaign.

Inaugural events

UDF leaders, including AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, C F Thomas MLA, Peethambara Kurup and K Muralidharan MLA will inaugurate reception meetings in various centres

