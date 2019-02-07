MLA moves Kerala HC against special concession for Kannur airport

Home States Kerala

kannur international airport

The Kannur International Airport was inaugurated on December 9 (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muslim League MLA T V Ibrahim on Wednesday approached the High Court challenging the state government’s decision to reduce sales tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for flights from Kannur International Airport.

The court has issued notices to the government and the Airports Authority of India. Ibrahim submitted as per Kerala General Sales Tax Act, the tax applicable on ATF to be filled in an aircraft is 25 per cent, which would come to 29.4 per cent on adding extra sales tax and cess.

“However, the government reduced the tax on aircraft operating from Kannur, which will affect services at Kozhikode airport, located just 130 km from Kannur,” he submitted. He also sought a directive to the state government to extend the benefit of the notification to domestic flights operating from Kozhikode, too.

