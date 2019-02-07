Home States Kerala

Ombudsman cannot penalise landowner: Kerala HC

The ombudsman said services of workers under the scheme can only be given to indebted farmers holding less than five acres of land, not to financially-sound farmers.

Published: 07th February 2019

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has held the ombudsman for Local Self-Government institutions (LSGI) has no authority under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to penalise a landowner for ‘wrongfully’ using workers available under the MGNREG scheme.

Justice P V Asha issued the order on the petition by Santhakumari of Kanjiramattom, Kochi, challenging the ombudsman’s order which said the petitioner was not a small or marginal farmer as defined under the Agricultural Debt Waiver and Debt Relief Scheme, 2008, and was hence ineligible to engage MGNREG Scheme workers.

The ombudsman said services of workers under the scheme can only be given to indebted farmers holding less than five acres of land, not to financially-sound farmers. “Affluent persons do not come under the definition of marginal or small farmers and workers under the scheme cannot be engaged for working on their land,” it said.However, the High Court said there was no provision to penalise a landowner for engaging workers under the scheme.

MGNREGA Ombudsman

