Pinarayi government, Devaswom Board cheated believers: Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board have cheated the believers and added the position taken by the board and the government in the Supreme Court is a clear indicator to this.He said from the onset of the Sabarimala issue after the Supreme Court judgment, the BJP had categorically stated the Left Government in the guise of implementing the judgment of the Apex Court was moving ahead with its agenda of destroying Hindu temples.

Pillai further added the position taken by the state government and the Devaswom Board in the Supreme Court clearly stands by what the BJP has been stating all these days. He added the government and the board have taken a position not to proceed with a review petition and said the board which is intended to protect the customs and traditions is not taking a diametrically opposite position to what it has taken earlier.

TDB is challenging the devotees and is acting as a tool in the hands of the state government, Pillai said. He also charged the government of time and again forgetting it is a government of not only non-believers but of believers also.Pillai also said the anti-believer stand taken by the state government is a challenge to millions of devotes and said the people of the state will give a befitting reply to Pinarayi Vijayan and his Left Government.