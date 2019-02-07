Rebuilding Idukki: Kerala government announces Rs 5,000-crore package

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking Idukkiites by surprise, the state government on Thursday announced a Rs 5,000 crore package to rebuild flood-hit Idukki in three years. The Finance Minister announced the package during the discussion on the budget in the Assembly earmarking Rs 1,500 crore for the financial year 2019-20 drawing a fund of Rs 500 crore from the state plan fund, Rs 100 crore from the centrally sponsored scheme, Rs 350 crore from LSG institutions, Rs 250 crore from KIIFB, and `250 crore from Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

The state government envisages development model by giving special emphasis to raise the production, production capability of spices like tea, pepper, and cardamom and fruits such as jackfruit. Steps would be taken to brand Idukki tea, the spices park would be expanded and centralised system would be set up for the production of value-added products of jackfruit and other fruits, the minister said.

A comprehensive project would be devised for rearing cattle on the lines of Ksheera Sagaram and a meat processing unit would be set up on the model of Brahmagiri project, he said.

Idukki package: Emphasis is on environment

The Idukki package will give emphasis to the environment and promote environment-friendly cultivation and living of the people. Details of the project All farmers would be provided with orgaic manure, microbial fertiliser, lime and dolomite before the monsoon. Organic manure manufacturing units would be set up with the help of Kudumbashree and Haritha Karma Sena. Microbial fertiliser manufacturing units would be set up at the block level.

A modern facility would be set up to check the quality of fertilisers and pesticides and monitoring the pesticide residues in products. Comprehensive land transaction plans based on wetland would be implemented with people participation. Tourism clusters and circuits would be developed. Farm tourism will be given emphasis. The second phase of botanical garden at Munnar, tourism projects based on Idukki dam and hydel tourism will be promoted.

Special fund would be sanctioned to rehabilitate the flood and landslide affected in Periyar, Muthirapuzhayar regions Livelihood means would be provided for employees of the tea estates closed down. Special consideration for tribal welfare. Second phase of the Idukki medical college would be completed.