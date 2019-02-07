Home States Kerala

Revival package for cashew sector this month

In a move that could give much-needed support to the crisis-ridden cashew industry, a cashew revival package will be implemented this month.

Published: 07th February 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a move that could give much-needed support to the crisis-ridden cashew industry, a cashew revival package will be implemented this month. The state government is also coming up with a host of measures to support the sector. A high level meeting of banks called by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to introduce unified interest rate at 9 per cent for new loans and exempt penal interest on existing loans.

Also, the government will pay interest on new loans for one year. The meeting decided to come up with a special package to reopen cashew factories facing major crisis. It was also decided to supply cashew to revived units through the Kerala Cashew Board. 

The issue of 58 units, recommended for one-time settlement, will be re-examined. The meeting observed these units can be revived with low-interest loans. The government has earmarked `25 crore in the budget to provide interest on new loans for a year. The government will provide interest subsidy on loans irrespective of the loan amount. 

A decision on six companies was earlier referred to the Asset Restructuring Committee. The meeting decided to urge the banks concerned to review the decision. Five of these companies had taken loan from Federal Bank and one from South Indian Bank. Pinarayi announced one-year moratorium on state taxes for crisis-ridden units. Also, the state will urge the Centre to clear central arrears on provident fund and ESI. 

Representatives of banks who attended the meeting accepted the state government’s suggestion to give further loans to 50 factories before February  28. Proceedings of the revival package for the remaining units will be completed before March 15. In another decision, the meeting decided to give one more opportunity to those who failed to submit their proposals before the committee concerned. As many as 175 units had presented their case before the committee comprising representatives from the government and State Level Bankers Committee.

The government-appointed panel had come to the conclusion as many as 76 units – with a total liability of Rs 218 crore – can restart operations if financial assistance is given. Another 35 units – with a liability of Rs 216 crore – can be revived if existing loans are converted to long-term loans and interest rates are reduced. 

At the meeting, Pinarayi proposed banks should bring in certain relaxations in their stance on collateral security. Also pending accounts should be regularised. He said the government wants to take effective steps to revive the cashew industry and banks should take a favourable approach.The state government has been taking various measures to support the cashew industry in which more than 3 lakh people are working. The revival package has been implemented as part of this move. More than 400 cashew factories, majority of which is in Kollam, were closed down. 

In addition to Fisheries and Cashew Minister J Mercykutty Amma, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Finance secretary Manoj Joshy, SLBC convener G K Maya of Canara Bank and Kerala Cashew Board CMD P Marapandyan.

Loans to 50 factories before February 28

The representatives of banks who attended the meeting accepted the state government’s suggestion to give further loans to 50 factories before February  28. Proceedings of the revival package for the remaining units will be completed before March 15. Pinarayi also urged banks to bring in certain relaxations in their stance on collateral security

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cashew industry Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Cashew Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp