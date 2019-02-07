Home States Kerala

Shashi Tharoor recommends Kerala’s fishermen for Nobel Peace Prize

Shashi Tharoor MP has recommended Kerala’s fishermen, who rescued thousands of stranded people during the mid-August floods, for the Nobel Peace Prize.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Shashi Tharoor MP has recommended Kerala’s fishermen, who rescued thousands of stranded people during the mid-August floods, for the Nobel Peace Prize. The fishermen have been collectively nominated for the coveted award.“It was during the height of this tragedy (floods) that fishermen groups of Kerala, at great risk to their lives and potential damage to the boats that are the source of their livelihood, jumped into the fray to save their fellow citizens,” he wrote in his letter to the Chairperson of Norwegian Nobel Committee. ​

“They took their boats inland, and with their expert knowledge of local conditions, their participation in the ongoing relief operations proved to be a game changer, as not only were they able to pick up stranded people in their vicinity, but were also instrumental in guiding boats of other rescue teams amidst the swirling waters.” 

“Fishermen groups across the country represent some of the most socio-economically underdeveloped segments. Kerala’s fishermen are no exception,” Tharoor wrote.“In spite of these conditions, as their lifesaving service during the floods clearly demonstrated, there is an extraordinarily altruistic spirit that animates and drives these coastal warriors of the state.

The lasting image of a fisherman bending low in the water so as to allow an older person he had rescued to climb on his back and get on his boat is a particularly striking reflection of this spirit that has been etched into the hearts of a grateful community,” he wrote.

