15-year-old goes missing after parents scold him

THRISSUR: A 15-year-old boy has gone missing a day after his parents scolded him. Prithwiraj, son of Rajeev T K, from Puthukkad went missing after he was dropped at school in the morning on February 4.

According to Rajeev, “We celebrated the annual festival of Puthukkad church last Sunday. He went out with friends and had promised to return by 7.30 pm. But he didn’t.”

“As he failed to return by 11.30 pm, I went in search of him. He had consumed alcohol along with his friends,” said Rajeev. Prithwiraj is a student of St Antony’s HS, Puthukkad. Rajeev said he and his wife scolded Prithwiraj and also beat him for it.

“What else can we do when we see our kid in such a situation? He also lied to us he had the liquor only because one of his friend’s family compelled him to have it,” Rajeev added.

A complaint was lodged at Puthukkad police station. Upon primary investigation, it was found out Prithwiraj met two of his friends at school on that day and said he would fly to Chennai as two of his brothers are there.

CCTV visuals show his presence at Puthukkad railway station, but with a different costume.

He had changed the uniform in the bathroom at the railway station. The police are on the quest for the young boy who is to write the SSLC exam in a couple of months. “He may be afraid that we might scold him again if he returns. But we want him back,” said Rajeev.