Home States Kerala

15-year-old goes missing after parents scold him

Prithwiraj, son of Rajeev T K, from Puthukkad went missing after he was dropped at school in the morning on February 4. 

Published: 08th February 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Girls leave hostel, missing

Representational image.

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR:  A 15-year-old boy has gone missing a day after his parents scolded him. Prithwiraj, son of Rajeev T K, from Puthukkad went missing after he was dropped at school in the morning on February 4. 
According to Rajeev, “We celebrated the annual festival of Puthukkad church last Sunday. He went out with friends and had promised to return by 7.30 pm. But he didn’t.” 

Prithwiraj, who
went missing on Feb 4

“As he failed to return by 11.30 pm, I went in search of him. He had consumed alcohol along with his friends,” said Rajeev. Prithwiraj is a student of St Antony’s HS, Puthukkad. Rajeev said he and his wife scolded Prithwiraj and also beat him for it. 

“What else can we do when we see our kid in such a situation? He also lied to us he had the liquor only because one of his friend’s family compelled him to have it,” Rajeev added.

A complaint was lodged at Puthukkad police station. Upon primary investigation, it was found out Prithwiraj met two of his friends at school on that day and said he would fly to Chennai as two of his brothers are there. 

CCTV visuals show his presence at Puthukkad railway station, but with a different costume. 
He had changed the uniform in the bathroom at the railway station. The police are on the quest for the young boy who is to write the SSLC exam in a couple of months. “He may be afraid that we might scold him again if he returns. But we want him back,” said Rajeev.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puthukkad railway station Boy Missing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp