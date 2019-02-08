Home States Kerala

Action on salary challenge jibe: K T Jaleel backs Kerala University VC

Teachers who were members of the Kerala University Teachers organisation (KUTO) have been accused of writing an open letter to the VC against the salary challenge.

Published: 08th February 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Thursday threw his weight behind the Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mahadevan Pillai, who show-caused the office-bearers of a teachers’ organisation for “criticising” the government’s salary challenge.

Teachers who were members of the Kerala University Teachers organisation (KUTO) have been accused of writing an open letter to the VC against the salary challenge. The minister, in his reply to a submission by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, said the KUTO leaders used indecent words against the salary challenge initiative, the chief minister, and the VC.

“Almost all the representatives of teachers’ unions who attended a meeting convened by the VC on September 3, 2018 had agreed to cooperate with the initiative. But the KUTO later chose to oppose it,” the minister said. “A meeting of the Kerala University syndicate on September 28, last year had assigned the VC to inquire into the open letter incident. As the next step, the VC has now issued memos to the leaders,” Jaleel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K T Jaleel Kerala University Mahadevan Pillai Kerala University VC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp