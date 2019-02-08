Action on salary challenge jibe: K T Jaleel backs Kerala University VC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Thursday threw his weight behind the Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mahadevan Pillai, who show-caused the office-bearers of a teachers’ organisation for “criticising” the government’s salary challenge.

Teachers who were members of the Kerala University Teachers organisation (KUTO) have been accused of writing an open letter to the VC against the salary challenge. The minister, in his reply to a submission by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, said the KUTO leaders used indecent words against the salary challenge initiative, the chief minister, and the VC.

“Almost all the representatives of teachers’ unions who attended a meeting convened by the VC on September 3, 2018 had agreed to cooperate with the initiative. But the KUTO later chose to oppose it,” the minister said. “A meeting of the Kerala University syndicate on September 28, last year had assigned the VC to inquire into the open letter incident. As the next step, the VC has now issued memos to the leaders,” Jaleel said.