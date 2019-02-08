Home States Kerala

Centre urged to take control of Sabarimala temple

He questioned the right of the TDB for continuing in office after violating the oath of office.

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  The Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee president Sasikumara Varma has urged the Central Government to take control of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple as the state government and the TDB have failed to protect the ongoing practices of the temple and the sentiments of crores of devotees.

Delivering the presidential address at the 107th Ayroor-Cherukolppuzha Hindu Convention on the sixth day on Thursday, Varma said the TDB president and members, who took the oath of office on the promise of protecting the customs and practices and the temple and faith of the believers, breached the oath by filing before the Supreme Court against the centuries-old customs and practices and against the faithful.

He questioned the right of the TDB for continuing in office after violating the oath of office. As per the covenant of 1949, the TDB had give the powers to take control of the wealth of the temple and not take a decision on the temple practices, Varma said.

