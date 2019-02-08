Home States Kerala

CPM set to give outline for poll tactics in various states

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the CPM is all set to give a broad outline for its election strategies and specific tactics to be adopted in different states.

Published: 08th February 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

CPM_flag

The CPI-M flag, used for representational purpose only.

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the CPM is all set to give a broad outline for its election strategies and specific tactics to be adopted in different states. The two-day politburo meet to begin in New Delhi on Friday is expected to come up with campaign measures in addition to taking a call on the candidature of senior leaders. The CPM has clear norms in candidate selection - two-time tenure - in addition to general understanding on more representation for women, youngsters and minorities.

However, winnability would be the primary criteria. In the wake of the Sabarimala women’s entry issue and Left Front’s efforts to take forward the renaissance movement, there could be more women in the fray. Though the party is yet to start zeroing in on candidates in Kerala, one of the most important questions revolves around the candidature of certain senior leaders. There were reports senior leaders from outside the state may contest from Kerala. However, party sources outrightly reject the same. 

Rumours have been flying thick and fast over the candidature of PB member M A Baby and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. “Chances are less for either of them to contest. Discussions are yet to begin on candidates. However, generally the party will not be interested in fielding ministers, as it does not want more bypolls now,” sources said.  

Focus on four aspects
The two-day PB meet will discuss the stance to be adopted in states where the party is not contesting. “The party has already made its approach clear on the polls. Focus is on four aspects - unseating the Modi Government, ensure that a secular-democratic government comes to power, increased presence of Left Front, especially the CPM, in the Parliament and state-specific strategies,” said a senior CPM leader.

The Polit Buro will discuss the tactics to be adopted in each state, including possible alliances with regional parties and extending support to other candidates. With the Sabarimala issue almost over, the party top leadership is of the view the Left’s stance in Sabarimala would reflect positively. 

“There could be some backlash from certain communities. However, we will be able to compensate the loss with a new section of voters who have come forward supporting our stance,” said a central leader. 
With the LDF meeting scheduled for February 11, the CPM state leadership has already begun internal talks and bilateral talks with Left allies on seat-sharing. Whether some of the new entrants - Francis George-led Democratic Kerala Congress and Lok Thanthrik Janata Dal - would be given seats to contest is a pertinent question. 

To be, or not to be, that’s the question!

One of the most crucial issues before the CPM top body when it meets for two days on Friday would be the strategy to be adopted in West Bengal. Whether the CPM PB will give its nod for a truck with Congress - or even a tacit understanding - is something to be seen. Under tremendous pressure, the party has been fighting a battle for survival in WB, once a red bastion. The WB state leadership has already hinted about the need to go for a tactical understanding with the Congress to take on the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The PB meet is expected to reach an understanding on the same.

Lok Sabha CPM Sabarimala

Comments

