Kerala HC orders probe into denial of seats to students in private buses

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Transport Commissioner to conduct an inquiry through enforcement officers under the respective Regional Transport Authorities into a news report that students travelling on concessional fares were being denied seats in private buses. The court asked the Commissioner to submit the inquiry report in one week and posted the case to February 14.

Justice Anil K Narendran issued the order when a petition filed by All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation on the issue of giving concessional fare to students came up for hearing. According to the petitioners, the bus operators are not liable to provide any kind of concessions to students.

The court cited a news report that students who availed of travel concessions were not permitted to sit in vacant seats in private buses. The photograph of the bus published along with the report showed the bus was operating on Thrissur-Chathakudam route.