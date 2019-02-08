Home States Kerala

Kerala should stop eating rice, says P C George

Published: 08th February 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  P C George MLA has said Kerala should stop eating rice. He was participating in the Vote on Account discussion in the Assembly on Thursday. He was making the statement in protest against the poor quality of rice being sold to the people of the state through ration shops. 

He said he had inaugurated a programme of Sabarimala devotees from Andhra Pradesh wherein excellent rice was served and called upon the minister as to why the state government is not procuring quality rice.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman said at present good rice is being sold through ration shops and said sometimes the quantity allocated by the Food Corporation of India. 

George also said he had earlier called upon the government to cut and remove the rubber plants as the price of this crash crop is at an all-time low. He said at present a large number of rubber farmers have cut down the rubber trees and cultivated other crops in their place.

