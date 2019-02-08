North Indian wards allowed to do Saraswati pooja in Cusat centre, post protest

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) vice-chancellor has given permission to North Indian students of Kuttanad campus to perform Saraswati pooja on February 10 and 11 following their protest. College Principal Dr Sunilkumar N said the VC gave permission to conduct the pooja after the students’ protests. “Preparations for the pooja will be held on February 9,” he said.

On January 25, the north Indian students approached the college principal for conducting Saraswati pooja on February 9, 10 and 11. The principal in turn forwarded the students’ letter to the VC. However, the VC on February 1 denied permission, saying it is a secular campus and the varsity couldn’t allow religious activities on the campus. This was followed by students’ protest inside the campus on Thursday. They ended the agitation after the assurance from the VC.