NSS comes down hard on Sahitya Akademi’s ‘slight’

The controversy erupted after Mannam was excluded from the list of 32 reformers published under the title ‘Keralam Orma Soochika -2019’ in the Akademi diary.

KOTTAYAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Thursday came down heavily against Kerala Sahitya Akademi for excluding Mannath Padmanabhan from the list of reformers published in its revised diary. In a press release issued here, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said it was an unpardonable mistake to dishonour historical leaders like Mannath Padmanabhan, under the name of Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

The controversy erupted after Mannam was excluded from the list of 32 reformers published under the title ‘Keralam Orma Soochika -2019’ in the Akademi diary. Following this, Akademi secretary came out with an explanation that Mannam was not excluded and the list was not an inclusive database of entire reformers. 

According to  Sukumaran Nair, though the NSS had noticed news reports about the controversy a couple of days ago, it restrained from responding even after realising it was a deliberate move by the Akademi. “With the Akademi secretary’s explanation, it has become evident it dishonoured Mannam by not including him  even in list of 32 reformers. People well know about Mannam and his contributions to the state and its people. It is an unpardonable mistake to dishonour Mannam Don’t disgrace Mannam even if he is not honoured,”  Sukumaran Nair said.

