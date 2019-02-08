Home States Kerala

On the rice: Kerala’s efforts yield results

Had there been no drought, the area of paddy cultivation in 2016-17 would have stood at 2.29 lakh hectares, at a touching distance from the 10-year high figure.

Published: 08th February 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

rice plantation

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The strenuous efforts by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar to boost paddy cultivation in the state are yielding results, and if the current trend is any indication, the total area will touch a 10-year high figure in the 2020-21 fiscal. Though the area stood at 1.94 lakh hectares in 2017-18 as per the Economic Survey, Sunil Kumar told Express it should have been 2.20 lakh in reality, if the total sowing area is considered.

“The Economics and Statistics Department is not taking the sowing area into consideration. It just calculates the harvested area,” said the minister.As per the survey, the area under paddy cultivation in 2016-17 had come down to 1.71 lakh hectare from the previous year’s 1.96 lakh.“We faced a big drought in 2016-17 and a total of 58,000-hectare paddy harvest was lost due to it,” the minister pointed out. In 2008-09, the area under paddy cultivation scaled the decade-high 2.34 lakh hectares. ​

Had there been no drought, the area of paddy cultivation in 2016-17 would have stood at 2.29 lakh hectares, at a touching distance from the 10-year high figure. Sunil Kumar said 2018-19 would mark a dip due to the devastating floods, which completely wiped out the harvest in the Kuttanad region.

One main segment where the Agriculture Minister’s steadfast drive is achieving tremendous success is productivity, with that of rice rising from 2,547 kg/ha in 2016-17 to 2,757 kg/ha in 2017-18.“It’s achieved through various efforts on the ground such as soil-health management, inputs from Agriculture University, etc. We hope to further boost the productivity in coming years,” the minister said.

Some of the initiatives taken during 2018-19 include Rice Innovation Fund for new, eco-friendly and sustainable technologies; and focused interventions for paddy in seven Special Agricultural Zones — Kuttanad, Onattukkara, Pokkali, Kole, Palakkad, Wayanad and Kaipad to enhance production and productivity of rice as well as augment farmers’ income.

The government has been promoting paddy cultivation by providing assistance to undertake fallow land and upland cultivation, conversion of single crop to double crop and promotion of speciality rice. No wonder, 2017-18 saw a 19-per cent increase (5.21 lakh tonnes) in paddy production, compared to 2016-17.

AT A GLANCE

  • 2.34L hain 2008-09 is the highest area under paddy cultivation in past 10 years
  • 1.94L hapaddy-cultivated area in 2017-18
  • 19% rise (5.21 lakh tonnes) in paddy production in 2017-18 from previous year
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paddy cultivation Kerala agriculture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp