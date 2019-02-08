Home States Kerala

P C George demands Ravi Poojari’s arrest, stern steps to tackle crime 

PC George MLA has urged the police to nab gangster Ravi Pujari at the earliest. George had received a threat call from Pujari recently.

Published: 08th February 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

MLA P C George ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  PC George MLA has urged the police to nab gangster Ravi Pujari at the earliest. George had received a threat call from Pujari recently. The Intelligence Wing of the police later confirmed the internet call was made by Pujari himself.

George said the gangster threatened him for supporting Bishop Franco. “Who are you to support Franco? I will kill you and one of your sons,” the caller reportedly told George. According to the police, Pujari made six calls to George on January 11 and 12.​

George said he attended two calls. “He started by asking why I did not respond to his message. I said sorry and that I didn’t notice the message. He then introduced himself as Pujari,” George said.George said the caller spoke in Malayalam for a brief while which shows the Kerala link to the threat call. George called for strong steps by the police to curb the goonda menace that has reared its head in the state. 

“He might have made similar threat calls to many people. And some of them might have handed money as well,” he said.George said he did not fear Pujari. He said he will take on the goons with a tea stump. 

Probe confirms threat calls to legislator 

Kochi:The investigation agencies have received clues that Mumbai underworld don Ravi Poojari had threatened P C George MLA over phone. It is learnt the investigation agencies have found that the Kerala legislator received four internet calls reportedly from Senegal, the African nation from where Poojari was arrested by the Interpol.

George revealed Poojari had threatened him for his stand on Bishop Franco Mulackal in the case pertaining to the sexual abuse of a nun. George said he had received an Internet call from Africa two weeks ago. The caller asked him whether he had read his message. Introducing himself as Ravi Poojari, threatened to kill one of George’s children. 

