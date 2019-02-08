Pulsar Suni opposes plea to shift case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pulsar Suni, the first accused in the actor abduction and sexual assault case, on Thursday approached the High Court against the move to shift the case from Ernakulam district. The petitioner’s counsel informed any transfer will adversely affect the time, money and energy of all the defence lawyers including himself.

The victim’s sole intention is to create inconvenience and pile on the hardship of all the accused and their lawyers. The alleged crime occurred within the Nedumbassery police station limits and comes under the jurisdiction of Ernakulam Sessions Court, the counsel told the court.