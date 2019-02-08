Home States Kerala

Special package for those giving up land again under consideration: Pinarayi Vijayan

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said despite the government’s assurance, equal area of land had not been acquired on both sides of the stretch.

Published: 08th February 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government will examine the possibility of providing a special package to people who will be giving up their land for the NH development for the second time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Tuesday. The announcement came during a discussion over the notice for an adjournment motion in the Assembly to discuss the issues related to the development of NH-66. Congress MLA V D Satheesan highlighted the plight of people who would have to provide land for the second time for the purpose.

“Lack of clarity prevails over land acquisition proceedings. This is being misused by some vested interests to confuse people who have to give up their land. Even officers are clueless regarding several provisions,” he said.Satheesan said traders running shops in rented buildings were among those worst affected by the acquisition.​

“While the property owner will get compensation for land and building, the trader who might have spent decades there would have to move out empty-handed,” Satheesan said.   Pinarayi and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said it was impossible for the government to provide additional benefits to landowners.  

‘Land not acquired properly’

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said despite the government’s assurance, equal area of land had not been acquired on both sides of the stretch. He also urged the government to pressurise the Centre for enhancing the compensation for those affected by land acquisition.

 Pinarayi said the Centre had termed acquisition cost in Kerala quite high when compared to other states.  “The Centre was against paying the estimated price for acquisition in Kasargod. Finally, they agreed when the state provided some land in return,” Pinarayi said.   Both Opposition and ruling front members said the Centre was not showing genuine interest in NH development in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan V D Satheesan Ramesh Chennithala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp