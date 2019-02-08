Special package for those giving up land again under consideration: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will examine the possibility of providing a special package to people who will be giving up their land for the NH development for the second time, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Tuesday. The announcement came during a discussion over the notice for an adjournment motion in the Assembly to discuss the issues related to the development of NH-66. Congress MLA V D Satheesan highlighted the plight of people who would have to provide land for the second time for the purpose.

“Lack of clarity prevails over land acquisition proceedings. This is being misused by some vested interests to confuse people who have to give up their land. Even officers are clueless regarding several provisions,” he said.Satheesan said traders running shops in rented buildings were among those worst affected by the acquisition.​

“While the property owner will get compensation for land and building, the trader who might have spent decades there would have to move out empty-handed,” Satheesan said. Pinarayi and Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran said it was impossible for the government to provide additional benefits to landowners.

‘Land not acquired properly’

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said despite the government’s assurance, equal area of land had not been acquired on both sides of the stretch. He also urged the government to pressurise the Centre for enhancing the compensation for those affected by land acquisition.

Pinarayi said the Centre had termed acquisition cost in Kerala quite high when compared to other states. “The Centre was against paying the estimated price for acquisition in Kasargod. Finally, they agreed when the state provided some land in return,” Pinarayi said. Both Opposition and ruling front members said the Centre was not showing genuine interest in NH development in the state.