Kerala expresses displeasure over Sree Narayanaguru pilgrim circuit

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the Union Tourism Ministry fixing the tourism circuit inauguration without consulting the state government.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has expressed its strong protest over Central Government’s decision to entrust implementation of Sree Narayanaguru Pilgrim Circuit with the India Tourism Development Corporation. Terming it a unilateral decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing state’s resentment over the decision. The Central Government took the decision without consulting the state government and ignoring the latter’s proposal to entrust the project with State Tourism Development Corporation. 

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the Union Tourism Ministry fixing the tourism circuit inauguration without consulting the state government. Severely criticising Union Tourism Minister Alphonse Kannamthanam, Pinarayi said the union minister for state, who’s also a Malayalee, handled the issue against the federal principles and the Centre-state relations. The issue is being brought to the PM’s attention to avoid similar incidents in future, the Chief Minister said. 

Recently, the Union minister had sent a letter to the state government informing about the decision to inaugurate the Sree Narayanaguru Spiritual Circuit at Sivagiri on February 10. “The state government is grateful to the Centre for sanctioning the project. However, it was the state government that put forth the proposal and submitted a Detailed Project Proposal.

The state had also expressed its willingness to bear the recurring costs of the project and look after the same. Despite all these steps, the Centre fixing the inaugural schedule without consulting the state, is disappointing,” Pinarayi pointed out. 

The Chief Minister pointed out that Central schemes should be implemented by consulting the state governments concerned and taking them into good faith. Fixing the inaugural date and then alerting the chief ministers is not a good practice, he said. The CM wrote to the PM attaching a copy of the letter sent to state government by the union minister.

TAGS
Sree Narayanaguru Pilgrim Circuit India Tourism Development Corporation Pinarayi Vijayan

