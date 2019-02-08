TDB members skip Ettumanoor temple flag hoisting ritual

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: TDB president A Padmakumar and members allegedly skipped the ‘kodiyettu’ ceremony at Ettumanoor Mahadevar temple on Thursday, taking into account possible agitations from Hindu organisations. Though temple authorities had earlier said TDB president A Padmakumar, members K P Sankaradas, N Vijayakumar and Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu would attend the ceremony and the following cultural conference to be held as part of the temple festival, none of them turned up at the temple on the occasion.

Sankaradas didn’t arrive at the temple even though he was in Kottayam in the morning. There were unconfirmed reports the Special Branch wing of the Police Department also received a tip off on possible agitations against TDB members.

It is customary for TDB members to take part in the cultural conference on the kodiyettu day.

In the absence of the chief guests, temple authorities wound up the cultural conference in 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Padmakumar and the temple advisory committee dismissed the allegations. “The TDB president had informed his inconvenience in attending the ceremony and the conference when we invited him.

There is a precedence that one attending the kodiyettu ceremony should also attend the ‘kodiyirakku’ (lowering of the flag) ritual. The other TDB members might have skipped the ceremony as they may not be sure about attending the kodiyirakku ceremony,” said K N Sreekumar, secretary, temple advisory committee. Padmakumar told Express he couldn’t attend that function as he had some personal engagements, which he had communicated to temple authorities two weeks ago.