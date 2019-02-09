Home States Kerala

Dr George Thayil conferred with Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh

Dr George Thayil has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (FRCP) for his meritorious contributions in the field of cardiology.

Dr Thayil received his medical degree, post graduation and doctorate in medicine from the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich, Germany, a release said here. He qualified the Austrian Board Certification in Cardiology. He is also a recipient of fellowships from American College of Cardiology and European Society of Cardiology.  Dr Thayil is the founder head of Department of Cardiology at Lourdes Hospital Kochi.He has authored six heart disease awareness books among which two received awards and three are bestsellers of DC/Current Books.

He has received nine medical excellency awards, including Global Excellency Medical award, Chief Minister’s Arogyaratna award, KCBC award and Goodness TV award. Dr Thayil currently serves as the state president of Indian Academy of Echocardiography.

