‘E-governance in education to ease things for students’

e-learning

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “The greatest revolution of our times has been the knowledge explosion, which has changed many of our concepts about education,” said Governor P Sathasivam while inaugurating the e-governance and e-learning system at St Albert’s College, Ernakulam, on Friday.

“With the development of information and communication technology, even the shape of our classrooms has changed. Today, the teacher’s role has become that of a facilitator, who would guide the students on the choice of information,” said Sathasivam.

All educational institutions should set up e-governance and e-learning facilities so that students’ interaction with the institution becomes smoother and transparent, he added.

While addressing the gathering he also expressed his grief by noting much of the time of the students gets wasted in completing procedures and lining up to buy and fill up application forms. E-governance in education would make things easier for students.

“Some of us have come to think of e-learning as merely the use of multimedia facilities and powerpoint presentations. Let us use them only as aids in learning and teaching and avoid over-dependence on them so that we do not lose the power of creative thinking,” he said.

Verapoly Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil presided over the programme. K V Thomas MP, Hibi Eden MLA and Mayor Soumini Jain also spoke during the function. The Governor handed over the mementoes to Joseph Kalathiparambil and Fr Anthony Arackal, manager, St Albert’s College, for efforts during the floods.

Joseph Sherin Chemmayath, V Sadanandan, John Cristopher, and M A Chandrasekharan took part in the function.

