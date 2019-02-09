Kerala government releases fresh rank list for sportspersons for jobs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has released a fresh rank list based on sports quota and the vacancies will be filled within two months.The rank list has been issued for appointing 248 sportspersons in various government services in the state. The government sped up measures for the appointment as part of filling the posts reserved for sportspersons from 2010 to 2014.

The rank list has been published on the websites of the Sports Council and the Sports Department Directorate. As per the reservation norms, a total of 250 sportspersons should be appointed in five years.

Earlier, Indian Hockey team captain P R Sreejesh was appointed in one of the posts and appointments in some other posts are entangled in legal issues.

A comprehensive list has been prepared to compile the list issued each year from 2010 to 2014. The applications were invited from the sportspersons who had excelled in the competitions held at international and national levels. The minimum qualification for the job is a third prize in inter-university competitions.

The post for the selected candidates will be decided based on their qualification. One post each year has been allotted for the candidates who have not played in Olympics and Asian Games. For differently abled candidates, two posts have been allotted every year.

The government has given appointment to 169 sportspersons in the state. The government has created 146 havildar posts in the Police Department to create an 11-member department team.