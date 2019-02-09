Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh as cost on BSNL engineer

The court fixed the cost taking note of the fact that the petitioner was not illiterate, but was  holding the post of Divisional Engineer in the Telecom Department.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a BSNL Divisional Engineer for misleading the court in a service benefit case. A Division Bench comprising Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice V G Arun imposed the cost while dismissing a petition filed by the engineer- Thomas Zacharia, of Perissery, Chengannur.

The court fixed the cost taking note of the fact that the petitioner was not illiterate, but was holding the post of Divisional Engineer in the Telecom Department. A person who is holding a higher post should not have attempted to mislead the court and tried to resurrect the question which had already attained finality.
The court directed the petitioner to deposit the amount with the Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund within one month.

If the petitioner fails to pay the amount, the District Collector of Alappuzha should initiate steps to recover the amount.  The Bench observed that taking the court for a ride could not be tolerated.Earlier, the petitioner had filed a petition in the Central Administrative Tribunal seeking service benefits. But it was rejected by the tribunal. The petitioner then approached the High Court and the Supreme Court with similar pleas which were also turned down.However, the petitioner again filed a similar petition in the High Court concealing the earlier decisions of the courts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Thomas Zacharia BSNL Divisional Engineer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp