Kerala High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh as cost on BSNL engineer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on a BSNL Divisional Engineer for misleading the court in a service benefit case. A Division Bench comprising Justice C T Ravikumar and Justice V G Arun imposed the cost while dismissing a petition filed by the engineer- Thomas Zacharia, of Perissery, Chengannur.

The court fixed the cost taking note of the fact that the petitioner was not illiterate, but was holding the post of Divisional Engineer in the Telecom Department. A person who is holding a higher post should not have attempted to mislead the court and tried to resurrect the question which had already attained finality.

The court directed the petitioner to deposit the amount with the Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund within one month.

If the petitioner fails to pay the amount, the District Collector of Alappuzha should initiate steps to recover the amount. The Bench observed that taking the court for a ride could not be tolerated.Earlier, the petitioner had filed a petition in the Central Administrative Tribunal seeking service benefits. But it was rejected by the tribunal. The petitioner then approached the High Court and the Supreme Court with similar pleas which were also turned down.However, the petitioner again filed a similar petition in the High Court concealing the earlier decisions of the courts.