Kalabhavan Mani death case: CBI to conduct polygraph test on seven persons from the film field

Published: 09th February 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kalabhavan Mani

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major development in the case related to the suspicious death of actor Kalabhavan Mani, the CBI has decided to conduct polygraph test on seven persons, including his close friends from the film fraternity. The CBI filed a petition in this regard at the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court recently.

The court on Friday heard from Jaffar Idukki, Sebastian, Sabumon, C A Arun, M G Vipin, K C Murukan and Anil Kumar following the petition filed by the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on them. All these people appeared before the court and agreed to undergo the test. After receiving the consent, the court reserved its verdict to be announced on Tuesday. Earlier, the seven persons had given a consent letter to the CBI for undergoing the test.

According to the CBI, the seven persons who are to undergo a polygraph test are from the film industry. They spent time with Kalabhavan Mani before his death. It was in March 2016, Mani breathed his last at a hospital in Kochi where he was admitted with a serious ailment.

The scientists at the Regional Chemical Laboratory, Kakkanad, while examining the samples collected from the body of Mani identified the presence of insecticide. Even though the Kerala Police carried out an investigation related to the suspicious death of the actor, it failed to obtain major evidence. Later, the family members of the deceased approached the Central Government for a CBI investigation. It was in 2017 the Kerala High Court directed the CBI to take over the probe.

