‘Krithi will help rebuild Kerala, ensure its intellectual progress’

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Kerala had showed itself as a role model  to the entire world in surviving floods.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The century’s worst floods which ravaged Kerala in mid-August last year may have shaken the state’s Library Movement but not its intellectual commitment to rebuild it,  Governor P Sathasivam said here on Friday.

Inaugurating the second edition of Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival at Marine Drive here, he said,  “Krithi will play a vital role in Rebuilding Kerala and its intellectual progress. Krithi 2019 has put the focus on Tamil literature and culture. Such measures can strengthen national unity. In this era of globalisation, Malayalam literature should take initiatives to translate its masterpieces and enter the global arena.”

Though our ideologies may differ,  it is the faith in the Constitution that unites the country . “The expression - ‘We, the people of India’ - signifies the indomitable spirit of a nation built on the sacrifices of millions of known and unknown freedom fighters. It is a nation that each one of us continues to strengthen through our lives. A citizen, who has imbibed the spirit of the Preamble to the Constitution, can never think of an undemocratic or unconstitutional solution to any issue. The right understanding of our sublime Constitution is the real first step towards strengthening a knowledge society,” he said.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Kerala had showed itself as a role model  to the entire world in surviving floods. “In these post-flood days, ventures like Krithi can help nurture a secular and brotherly society,” he said. Litterateur  M K Sanu and Cooperation Secretary  Mini Antony spoke.

